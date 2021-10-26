Saints survive sloppy game to beat Seattle 13-10

Photo: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints survived a wet, sloppy West Coast swing to defeat the Seattle Seahawks 13-10 for Monday Night football to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Saints offensive gameplan was highly focused on running back Alvin Kamara who figured into 30 of the Saints 66 plays as the tailback accounted for 179 of the team's 304 yards.

Kamara scored the only Saints touchdown of the night as he hauled in a 13 yard touchdown toss in the second quarter to give his team a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Saints defense rallied in the second half forcing the Seahawks into three field goal tries, of which only one was successful.

Rookie Saints kicked knocked down a 33 yard field goal try with two minutes remaining to give the team the game winning lead.

Kamara became the fastest NFL player to reach 3,000 career rushing yards and 3,000 career receiving yards with his big performance against Seattle.

The Saints will now host the Tampa Bay Bucs on Halloween evening in the Superdome.

Tweets by Saints