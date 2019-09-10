Saints stun the Texans on a game-winning field goal, 30-28

NEW ORLEANS- The Saints kicked off their season against the Houston Texans Monday night trying to end a 5-game losing streak in season openers.

Houston jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after leading a 7-play 94 yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown run from Deshaun Watson.

The Texans would take a 14-3 lead into halftime before the Saints made a run.

They scored their first touchdown of the day on a 30-yard run by running back Latavius Murry. That would cut the lead to 14-10 with 12:51 in the 3rd quarter.

Both the Saints and Texans score on consecutive drives to make it 21-17 Texans with 5:41 to go in the 3rd quarter.

On the ensuing Houston drive, Marcus Williams would grab an interception to give the Saints the ball back. Drew Brees and the offense would take advantage and drive 49-yards on 4 plays and score on a touchdown throw Brees to Taysom Hill.

That touchdown would give the Saints their first lead of the day 24-21 with 14:55 to play in the game. The Texans snatched the lead back with a big touchdown with 37 seconds left in the game.

But the Saints would have the last laugh. Will Lutz hit a 58 yard field goal as time expired to win the game for the Saints 30-28.

This is the first time the Saints won their season opener since 2013.