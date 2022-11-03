81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints' star WR Michael Thomas expected to miss rest of 2022 season

2 hours 39 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, November 03 2022 Nov 3, 2022 November 03, 2022 2:46 PM November 03, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Coach Dennis Allen says he expects wide receiver Michael Thomas to miss the rest of the season with a dislocated toe, an injury that's kept him on the bench for weeks.

The team officially placed Thomas on injured reserve Thursday. 

Trending News

Thomas, once the go-to wide receiver when Drew Brees was under center, has been plagued by injury in recent seasons. He also holds the single-season record for receptions after making 149 catches in 2019.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days