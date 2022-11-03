Saints' star WR Michael Thomas expected to miss rest of 2022 season

NEW ORLEANS - Saints Coach Dennis Allen says he expects wide receiver Michael Thomas to miss the rest of the season with a dislocated toe, an injury that's kept him on the bench for weeks.

The team officially placed Thomas on injured reserve Thursday.

Saints’ HC Dennis Allen told reporters today that he does not expect WR Michael Thomas to play again this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2022

Thomas, once the go-to wide receiver when Drew Brees was under center, has been plagued by injury in recent seasons. He also holds the single-season record for receptions after making 149 catches in 2019.