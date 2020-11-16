Latest Weather Blog
Saints star Demario Davis says 1-year-old daughter is now cancer-free
NEW ORLEANS - Saints linebacker Demario Davis had another reason to celebrate this weekend aside from the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Davis told TMZ Monday that his 1-year-old daughter, Carly-Faith Davis, was free of cancer after being diagnosed with a rare eye disease earlier in 2020. The disease caused a tumor to form behind Carly-Faith's eye, requiring that it be surgically removed.
She's since been given a prosthetic eye in its place.
"I'm a person that just never tries to take anything for granted. And to know what she's been through, even to the point of having to lose her eye, but her body is free of cancer," Davis told TMZ.
Now that Carly-Faith has overcome the illness, Davis said he's confident his daughter has better days ahead.
"So we're just anxious as parents to see, if God is gonna take her eye, what is he gonna restore her with. What is he gonna give her? Because we know he's not just gonna take something without giving a double-portion back," Davis said.
You can read the full report here.
