Saints star, Cam Jordan, expects Drew Brees to stick around for at least two more seasons

During an ESPN interview, Saints star Cam Jordan said expects at least two more seasons from Drew Brees. Photo: ESPN

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints head Coach Sean Payton seemed to imply that quarterback Drew Brees was in his final season with the team.

But according to The Advocate, the Saints defensive end, Cam Jordan, expects at least two more seasons from Brees.

He laid out his reasoning on ESPN's 'First Things First' Thursday, saying, “In my mind I never have to worry about Drew retiring, because I feel like they’re always fighting. Like, Tom and Drew are fighting for the all-time records. ... Somebody's gotta outlast somebody."

Jordan was pointing to the similarities between Tom Brady and Drew Brees, the NFL's oldest active quarterbacks.

Brees, who had broken Peyton Manning's yardage record and Brett Favre's completions record a year earlier, returned from an injury in time to break Manning's touchdown mark just ahead of Brady.

"I do know Drew’s a little bit younger than Tom. So I feel like we have a little competitive age of time on our hands," Jordan said. "And I mean at this point Drew is playing at such a high rate. I feel like with Tom Brady signing a two-year deal, I know I’ve got Drew for at least that long.”

While Brees considered retirement during the offseason he eventually announced via Instagram that he'd return for another run.

"In my mind, every year you deal with some rumor, either Sean’s leaving or Drew’s retiring," Jordan said. "I’ve been dealing with that for the last, what, 6 years of my 9-year career? Until it happens, everybody knows that Drew is going to be playing at the highest level he can."