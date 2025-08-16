Latest Weather Blog
Saints soar in national rankings after 8-game win streak
Sunday's climactic overtime win against the Redskins has given fans a lot to look forward to this upcoming weekend in Los Angeles. Here's a quick look at where the Saints are ranking among some of the top sports web site polls.
Sporting News: Saints 3rd. The Saints are the first team in NFL history to win eight straight after an 0-2 start.
Yahoo! Sports: Saints 3rd. With two touchdowns and one interception, Brees had one of the best games of his career.
ESPN: Saints 5th. Overcoming a 15-point deficit late in the fourth quarter to beat Washington has turned this season into something special for the Saints.
Washington Post: Saints 3rd. Mark Ingram had 11 carries for 134 yards and one touchdown, which has many people believing the Saints suddenly can do no wrong.
CBS Sports: Saints 4th. They showed that their future Hall of Fame quarterback could still win games with his right arm by rallying the Saints past the Redskins.
