Saints set tone early in second preseason game, beat JAX 23-21

The New Orleans Saints appear to have their starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston took control early of the Saints' second preseason game.

Winston finished his night completing 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards, and two deep touchdown passes to receiver Marquez Callaway as the Saints beat the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21 on the Superdome on Monday night.

Winston and Taysom Hill have been competing with one another to replace the departed Drew Brees, and it would appear that the second preseason game will be all the tape head coach Sean Payton needs to decide on his starter.

Starting near the end of the first quarter Taysom Hill led the team on a field goal-scoring drive and followed that up with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey with 1:27 to play in the third quarter.

However, Hill still struggled with holding onto the ball for too long, finishing his night 11 of 20 for 138 yards and the touchdown. Reserve Trevor Siemian played the fourth quarter.

The Saints will close out the preseason on Saturday with their third and final game, this one against the visiting Arizona Cardinals in the Superdome.