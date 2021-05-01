Saints select two more players in the 2021 NFL Draft

KENTUCKY - The New Orleans Saints have selected former University of Kentucky offensive tackle Landon Young in round 6, as the 206th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Young's bio from NFL.com can be seen below.

A five-star prospect and top 15 overall recruit nationally, Young decided to sign with his hometown Wildcats. He was a two-time first-team all-state pick at Lexington's Lafayette High School, as well as the state's Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year for his efforts in the discus and shot put. Young also won the state wrestling title at 285 pounds as a senior. He started three of 10 games played at left tackle as a true freshman in 2016, then six of 13 games at that spot his sophomore season. A meniscus injury sidelined him for 2018 but he came back to start all 13 contests in 2019. Young was named the captain of the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his work in the community. The accolades continued to roll in during the 2020 season, as he garnered a first-team All-SEC nod as an 11-game starter at left tackle. -- by Chad Reuter

ALABAMA - The New Orleans Saints have selected former University of South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker in round 7, as the 255th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Baker's bio from NFL.com can be seen below.

As a redshirt freshman, Baker played in 10 games with one start (7-102-14.6, one TD). He was named an honorable mention All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2018 and 2019, starting 11 of 12 games played in both seasons. He contributed as a rusher (59-251-4.3, nine TDs) and receiver (33-494-15.0, four TDs) as a sophomore. Baker led the Jaguars in receiving his junior campaign, catching 35 passes for 574 yards (16.4 per) and three touchdowns (also 20-83-4.2, two TDs rushing). A second-team All-SBC pick in 2020, Baker tied for the team lead with eight receiving touchdowns among his 51 receptions (659 yards, 12.9 per) in 11 starts. The Atlanta native also returned kicks during his career (6-150-25.0 in 2017; 5-94-18.8 in 2018; 2-35-17.5 in 2019; 16-264-16.5 in 2020). -- by Chad Reuter