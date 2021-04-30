Saints select Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo in the third round of the NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints have found someone to take over at corner, selecting Stanford defensive back Paulson Adebo in the 3rd round with the 76th overall pick.

Adebo's bio from NFL.com can be seen below.

Paulson Adebo (pronounced uh-DEE-bow) was a four-star recruit out of Mansfield, Texas. He decommitted from Notre Dame before choosing Stanford. He redshirted his first year before making an immediate impact as a redshirt freshman, starting 12 of 13 games played and tying for the FBS lead with 24 passes defensed (20 pass breakups, four interceptions). He also recorded 64 tackles, 3.5 for loss, to earn first-team All-Pac-12 plaudits. Adebo earned All-Pac-12 honors again in 2019 after leading his squad with four interceptions and 10 pass breakups (with 33 tackles) despite missing three games due to injury. He opted out of the 2020 season. Adebo's brother, Mouf, played defensive end for Sam Houston State. -- by Chad Reuter