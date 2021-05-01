Saints select Notre Dame QB Ian Book with the 133rd pick in round 4

CLEVELAND - The New Orleans Saints have selected former Notre Dame quarterback, Ian Book, with the 133rd pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Book's bio from NFL.com can be seen below.

Book planned to sign with Boise State as a Sacramento Bee All-Metro selection from Oak Ridge High School in California. But when head coach Mike Sanford left to become the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, the quarterback switched his commitment to play for Mike Leach at Washington State. However, Book ultimately joined Sanford in South Bend instead (though the coach was only in town for one year before taking the head coaching job at Western Kentucky). Book made a name for himself in Notre Dame lore by coming off the bench to lead the Irish to a win over LSU in the Citrus Bowl his redshirt freshman season. He played in 10 games with one start that season (46-of-75, 61.3 completion percentage, 456 yards, four touchdowns, four interceptions passing; 37 carries, 207 yards, 5.6 yards per carry). Despite the team's 4-0 start in 2018, Book replaced Brandon Winbush as the starting quarterback for the final nine contests (214 of 314, 68.2 completion percentage, 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns, seven interceptions; 95 carries, 280 yards, 2.9 yards per carry, four touchdowns in 12 total appearances). He started all 13 games as a junior, winning the team's Offensive Player of the Year by being one of just two FBS quarterbacks (Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts) to exceed 2,500 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and 500 rushing yards (240 of 399, 60.2 completion percentage, 3,039 yards, 34 touchdowns, six interceptions; 110 carries, 567 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, four touchdowns). Book took his team to new heights in 2020, leading Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff and garnering third-team All-ACC honors while becoming the winningest quarterback in school history (30-5 record, 15-0 at home) and ranking second all-time behind Brady Quinn in passing yards (8,953) and touchdowns (72). The two-time team captain completed 64.6 percent of his passes (228 of 353) for 2,829 yards and 15 touchdowns against just three interceptions, also running for nine touchdowns (116 carries, 485 yards, 4.2 yards per carry). Book set a school record during 2020 by going 266 passes between picks. -- by Chad Reuter