Saints season opener moved to Jacksonville as storm recovery continues in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints football team is expected to avoid New Orleans for weeks as their home city struggles to recover from Hurricane Ida.

On Tuesday, Sean Payton told reporters he expects the team to avoid New Orleans through September. The Saints evacuated to Dallas last week ahead of Ida's landfall in southeast Louisiana.

On Wednesday, NOLA.com cited sources saying the Saints' season opener against the Packers would move to TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sept. 12.

The city was slammed by Hurricane Ida this weekend, and most of the city is still without power as of Tuesday afternoon.