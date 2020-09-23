Saints, Sean Payton fined for violating NFL's face covering rules

LAS VEGAS - Head coaches for the Saints and Raiders were fined, along with their respective teams, after they failed to properly wear face coverings throughout the duration of Monday night's game.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Sean Payton of the Saints and Jon Gruden with the Las Vegas Raiders were fined $100,000 each for violating the NFL's mask policy, which requires face coverings at all times for coaches on the sidelines. Each team was also fined $250,000 for the violations.

Both coaches/ teams from last night fined the same amounts as other HCs and teams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

The fines come just a day after the NFL penalized several coaches and teams across the league for committing similar indiscretions during other week two games on Sunday.

Payton is one of a handful of coaches known to have contracted and beaten the virus during the offseason.