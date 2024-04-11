Saints running back Mark Ingram takes underprivileged children on holiday shopping spree

NEW ORLEANS - Running Back Mark Ingram earned his "Saint" designation both on and off the field this week.

WWL was with the all-pro running back Tuesday as he took several struggling families on a holiday shopping spree. Ingram walked into a New Orleans-area Target with a crowd of children, allowing each to spend $100 on whatever they wanted.

"I got some stuff to make beads and bracelets and then I got Legos," Karlay Brown told WWL.

Ingram was alongside the children as they mad their choices.

"You know my gamer tag... He got the headset so I can talk smack to you while I'm whooping you," Ingram joked with a child buying video games.

The kids were selected from the Volunteers of America's Mentoring Children of Promise group. The organization helps children who have a parent in prison. Ingram says it's a cause close to his heart.

"My father, growing up, he was in jail so I understand how that makes you feel, how that makes a family feel," Ingram said.

Ingram hopes the experience will show the children they don't have to let their situation impact them for the worse.

"I care, I'm here to support them," Ingram said. "You don't have to be a statistic, you don't have to be in that same situation. You can accomplish anything you want in this world as long as you put your mind to it."

As for what Ingram himself wants for Christmas... Well, that can't be found in a store.

"I want a Super Bowl," Ingram said. "If Santa can give me that I'll be good. I'll wait until February to get my Christmas present."