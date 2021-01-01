Saints running back Alvin Kamara misses practice after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara sat out of the first practice of 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kamara received a second positive test result Friday, leaving his playing status for the regular-season finale at the Carolina Panthers in question.

Joining defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kamara is now the second player on the team placed on the COVID-19 list this week.

According to New Orleans Football's Nick Underhill, Kamara has not yet exhibited symptoms and is feeling fine.

