Saints running back Alvin Kamara misses practice after testing positive for COVID-19

2 days 1 hour 52 minutes ago Friday, January 01 2021 Jan 1, 2021 January 01, 2021 3:41 PM January 01, 2021 in News
Source: New Orleans Saints
By: Dana DiPiazza

NEW ORLEANS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara sat out of the first practice of 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kamara received a second positive test result Friday, leaving his playing status for the regular-season finale at the Carolina Panthers in question.

Joining defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kamara is now the second player on the team placed on the COVID-19 list this week.

According to New Orleans Football's Nick Underhill, Kamara has not yet exhibited symptoms and is feeling fine.

