Latest Weather Blog
Saints running back Alvin Kamara misses practice after testing positive for COVID-19
NEW ORLEANS - Saints running back Alvin Kamara sat out of the first practice of 2021 after testing positive for COVID-19.
Kamara received a second positive test result Friday, leaving his playing status for the regular-season finale at the Carolina Panthers in question.
Joining defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Kamara is now the second player on the team placed on the COVID-19 list this week.
According to New Orleans Football's Nick Underhill, Kamara has not yet exhibited symptoms and is feeling fine.
Kamara has not yet exhibited symptoms and is feeling fine, sources tell @NOdotFootball— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 1, 2021
After mixed test results, Alvin Kamara had a positive test confirmed this afternoon, per source. He now goes on Reserve/COVID with his postseason status in question. https://t.co/P2t1PzcMR4— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2021
