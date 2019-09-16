78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints robbed of touchdown after yet another officiating gaffe

14 hours 59 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2019 Sep 15, 2019 September 15, 2019 5:17 PM September 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Fox Sports

LOS ANGELES - It's almost comical at this point. The Saints have now been victimized by a critical officiating mistake for a third time this year.

The latest mistake came near the end in the second half against the Rams. A fumble recovery by the Saints defense was blow dead after a referee mistook the turnover for an incomplete pass.

Defensive end Cam Jordan recovered the ball and ran it all the way back for what should have been a Saints touchdown, but the officiating crew blew the play dead. After a review, the call on the field was overturned, and the Saints were given the ball. But because the play was blown dead, Jordan's roughly 80-yard run was completely erased. 

The following Saints' drive ended in a turnover on downs and no points.

Angry fans and sports pundits took to social media once again to voice their disdain.

The Saints ultimately fell 27-9 in a game in which Drew Brees was also sidelined by a thumb injury. Whether or not Brees will play the rest of the season is to be determined.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days