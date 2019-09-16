Saints robbed of touchdown after yet another officiating gaffe

Photo: Fox Sports

LOS ANGELES - It's almost comical at this point. The Saints have now been victimized by a critical officiating mistake for a third time this year.

The latest mistake came near the end in the second half against the Rams. A fumble recovery by the Saints defense was blow dead after a referee mistook the turnover for an incomplete pass.

Defensive end Cam Jordan recovered the ball and ran it all the way back for what should have been a Saints touchdown, but the officiating crew blew the play dead. After a review, the call on the field was overturned, and the Saints were given the ball. But because the play was blown dead, Jordan's roughly 80-yard run was completely erased.

The following Saints' drive ended in a turnover on downs and no points.

Angry fans and sports pundits took to social media once again to voice their disdain.

How refs as experienced as Walt Anderson do not swallow a whistle on turnovers is absolutely beyond me. Saints about to get hosed out of a score here. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 15, 2019

Rams benefit from a game-changing bad call that goes against Saints. Rinse and repeat. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) September 15, 2019

The Saints ultimately fell 27-9 in a game in which Drew Brees was also sidelined by a thumb injury. Whether or not Brees will play the rest of the season is to be determined.