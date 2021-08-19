Saints reverse course, will offer ticket refunds over vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints announced Thursday they would temporarily change their refund policy, allowing fans who won't go to games because of the vaccine mandate to request a refund.

Just a day earlier, the team told local news outlets that it would not offer refunds to those who can't go to the game because they refused the shot.

"Based on current city and state regulations allowing full capacity, we did not plan to offer refunds for season tickets, as has been our standard policy," Saints vice president of communications Greg Bensel said in a statement Thursday. "Those seeking a refund should reach out to their ticket representative by the deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. CT. At their request, we will cancel their accounts and provide a refund."

The City of New Orleans is not requiring that those who enter the premises be fully vaccinated, it is mandating that those seeking entry provide either proof of a single vaccination dose or a negative COVID-19 test.

The news release adds that this does not apply to fans that are 12 years of age and under.

Saints officials say the City of New Orleans will permit fans to enter the stadium even if they receive their first COVID-19 vaccination shot on the day of the game.

The team will be partnering with Ochsner to ensure that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Caesars Superdome.

Saints organizers will also offer refunds or rollover accounts to the following season.

We have received less than 120 requests for ticket refunds as of Thursday morning and, following media inquiries and recent articles about refund policies, we have received thousands of calls from interested fans wanting to purchase any season tickets made available by current season ticket holders seeking refunds."

Fans who would like a refund should reach out to their ticket representative by the deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. CT. At their request, we will cancel their accounts and provide a refund.

Those tickets will then be immediately offered for purchase to our wait list.

The teams says, "Every effort will be made to expedite this process due to the start of the home season next week. Further details regarding the refund policy will made available to those seeking a refund through their ticket representative."

