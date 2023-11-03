66°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints reveal they used Matt Ryan's jersey for tackling drills in the former Atlanta quarterback's return
NEW ORLEANS - Now that former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has retired and become an analyst, the New Orleans Saints revealed how they used him as motivation in his return as he works the Saints-Bears game Sunday.
According to the Saints' social media, they revealed to Ryan that the team used his jersey on their youth program's tackling dummy.
The Pelicans also followed suit, as they posed Ryan in a picture with Pelicans forward Matt Ryan and a public relations employee also named Matt Ryan.
Matt Ryan meets Matt Ryan meets Matt Ryan
CBS Analyst Matt Ryan is in town to call the Saints-Bears game.
Pelicans player Matt Ryan and Pelicans PR man Matt Ryan came to say hello ?? pic.twitter.com/fl9Iz0HGbR— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 3, 2023
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, one critically injured in crash on Joor Road Friday morning
-
Crews battle fire at vacant Glen Oaks Middle School campus
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Kamryn Hill
-
BRPD chief interviews continue, committee hopes to narrow list to five by...
-
Parents in an uproar as school board pushes last-minute redistricting proposal