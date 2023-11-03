Saints reveal they used Matt Ryan's jersey for tackling drills in the former Atlanta quarterback's return

NEW ORLEANS - Now that former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has retired and become an analyst, the New Orleans Saints revealed how they used him as motivation in his return as he works the Saints-Bears game Sunday.

According to the Saints' social media, they revealed to Ryan that the team used his jersey on their youth program's tackling dummy.

The Pelicans also followed suit, as they posed Ryan in a picture with Pelicans forward Matt Ryan and a public relations employee also named Matt Ryan.