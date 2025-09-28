91°
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Saints fall to 0-4 on the season after losing to the Buffalo Bills 31-19.
The Saints made this a ball game when they tied things up at 7-7 thanks to a Kendre Miller 18-yard rushing touchdown.
They entered halftime trailing the Bills 14-10 and kept fighting through the third quarter.
The closest New Orleans came to the lead was after a Blake Grupe field goal in the fourth quarter that had them trailing 21-19.
However, the Bills would pile on some insurance with another touchdown and field goal to end the day.
New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler went 18-of-27 for 126 yards and one touchdown.
The Saints will return home to face the Giants in the Superdome next Sunday.
