Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Saints fall to 0-4 on the season after losing to the Buffalo Bills 31-19.

The Saints made this a ball game when they tied things up at 7-7 thanks to a Kendre Miller 18-yard rushing touchdown.

They entered halftime trailing the Bills 14-10 and kept fighting through the third quarter.

The closest New Orleans came to the lead was after a Blake Grupe field goal in the fourth quarter that had them trailing 21-19.

However, the Bills would pile on some insurance with another touchdown and field goal to end the day.

New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler went 18-of-27 for 126 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints will return home to face the Giants in the Superdome next Sunday.