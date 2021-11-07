Saints rally late, but Falcons kick game winner 27-25

Photo: New Orleans Saints

On a day when we wall rolled our clocks back an hour, the New Orleans Saints slept-walked their way through three quarters against Atlanta before rallying to score 19 unanswered points in a fourth quarter that would see the Falcons make the most of the last minute by draining a 29 yard game winning field goal to take the 27-25 victory in the Superdome on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons drove the field in the final 1:01 of play and Younghoe Koo made the game winning kick as time expired from the clock.

New Orleans trailed 24-6 early in the final quarter when both the defense and offense rallied to get the team back in the game. In front of a raucous Superdome crowd the Saints scored three touchdowns in about seven minutes of game clock as Trevor Siemian connected with Marquez Callaway and Kenny Stills for touchdown tosses, running back Alvin Kamara slammed in a two yard touchdown run as well. The Saints twice tried two-point conversions that failed.

New Orleans falls to 5-3 on the season and will next play at Tennessee on Nov. 14.

