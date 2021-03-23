Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston got choked up with the media on Tuesday morning when the discussion turned to retiring QB Drew Brees.

Winston was emotional when discussing the importance Brees has had in his life and his ability to spend time with the future Hall of Fame quarterback in New Orleans.

Winston just signed a one year deal with the Saints for the 2021-22 season where he is expected to compete with fellow quarterback Taysom Hill for the starting job that Brees just vacated.

Below is an excerpt from the Tuesday interview:

You were on the field with Drew right next to him in the last moments of that final game and you gave him a hug and I guess what did that moment mean to you? Being able to be with him in those moments? And if you want to talk about it, what did the two of you say to one another?

“Well, that moment, to me was like…being able to have an entire season with Drew Brees was a dream of mine. For him to put his arm around me, just give me any encouraging words after I saw the resilience, the passion, the way that he went and approached every single day. But that to even be a story I was touched by that because he doesn't even know how much he means to me and my family, for real. But I'm not going to share what he shared with me. I don't even remember, but it touched me. Having a chance to play in the playoffs. after winning a playoff game, like getting the chance to throw a touchdown in the playoffs. I love football. That's all I’ve done my entire life and someone that I look up (to) ,that I admire, that I could actually touch (who) was my teammate and I had a chance to serve him. I'm speechless. That really gives me (an) emotional (feeling) because I really love Drew Brees. I don't think he understands. I know my wife does. I know my family does, but you don't understand the impact that him and a lot of other quarterbacks had on me as a quarterback growing up in Bessemer, Alabama. You never understand (at times), a lot of people don't understand the human aspect to an athlete. But Nah, man, I just know I love Drew Brees for real, I really do. And I was just happy that I was able to witness what he did and how he persevered last year. And it's still, like I said, that's why this day is about Drew Brees because I really didn’t want to talk with the media, because I wanted to respect Drew's time. But thank you for asking that question. That definitely was the best question this whole time because no one's ever asked me that. So thank you.”