Saints players compliment former teammates on Eagles

NEW ORLEANS - They may be the enemies on Sunday, but leading up to the NFC Divisional round playoff game Saints players have provided plenty of compliments for former teammates Malcom Jenkins and Darren Sproles.

"Sean has described him as the Swiss Army knife," said Drew Brees when talking about corner back Malcom Jenkins. "I think that's a good description. Just a guy that can do everything. His versatility, his ability to come down and cover a slot receiver, to cover a tight end, to cover a running back, to pressure. But more importantly he's just a smart, tough football player."

Back in Novembers 48-7 loss to the Saints Malcolm Jenkins gave Sean Payton the middle finger, after the coach called a 37-yard touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara in the fourth quarter, with the Saints up, 38-7. After the game Sean Payton praised Jenkins saying his biggest mistake as a head coach was letting him go.

This Wednesday Payton was asked about it, and again Payton called Jenkins “one of the most important parts to our Super Bowl run” in 2009, the safety’s rookie season.

Another former Saint expected to have a big role this weekend is running back Darren Sproles, who was traded from the Saints in 2014. Sproles spent three seasons in New Orleans before being traded to Philadelphia.

"One of the greatest teammates I've ever had the chance to play with," Brees said. "I've said it before, I think he's a once in a lifetime player. He's just been the consummate teammate. I love working with him in the offseason. He makes me better. A great friend, I mean I always root for him."