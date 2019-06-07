Saints players, coaches visit WWII museum for final day of off-season training

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints spent their last day of off-season training not on the field but honoring the fallen at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

The group's final day of organized team activities, an annual slate of optional team exercises between regular seasons, was held Thursday. While some teams opted to either cancel the final day or turn it into more of a bonding experience, Head Coach Sean Payton used the day to bring his team to the WWII museum in observance of D-Day.

Today is the 75th anniversary of D-Day.



On what was scheduled to be the final day of OTAs on Wednesday, @SeanPayton took the team on a tour of The National WWII Museum (@WWIImuseum) in New Orleans



Photos: https://t.co/vMAuteiP7U pic.twitter.com/SlbUmzEX2y — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 6, 2019

Photos from the trip show Payton touring the museum with Saints stars like Cam Jordan, Taysom Hill and Thomas Morstead. The group of athletes and coaching staff also stopped to visit veterans who were set up at the museum with some of their war memorabilia.

You can see the full gallery of photos from the Saints' visit here.