Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson diagnosed with coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS - Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Team officials confirmed Benson, 73, is receiving medical care but is doing well. She's reportedly still handling work calls herself and virtually attending owners calls.
She is said to have tested positive for the virus within the past couple weeks.
Saints Head Coach Sean Payton was the first person in the Saints organization to test positive for the virus in March. In recent weeks, a handful of Saints players tested positive for the virus, though those tests are now believed to have been false positives.
