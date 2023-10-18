49°
Saints' Payton expects Brees to throw at practice all week

8 years 2 weeks 2 days ago Thursday, October 01 2015 Oct 1, 2015 October 01, 2015
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

METAIRIE - Saints coach Sean Payton says it's "safe to say" Drew Brees is going to throw at every practice this week as the quarterback attempts to come back from a right shoulder injury.

Brees sat out last Sunday's 27-22 loss at Carolina because of a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder and did not throw at practice last week. It was the first start Brees had missed because of an injury in his NFL career.

The Saints, now 0-3, host Dallas on Sunday night.

While Cowboys starting quarterback Tony Romo already has been ruled out for about two months with a broken collar bone, Brees might play Sunday.

Payton says Brees has "done well" with his rehabilitation and his performance at practice will show whether he's healthy enough to play.

