Saints offering refunds to 2020 season ticket holders

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints are allowing fans to trade in their 2020 season tickets in exchange for either next year's tickets or a refund as surging coronavirus numbers throw a haze of uncertainty over the upcoming football season.

According to NOLA.com, a form circulating among season ticket holders Friday says the Saints are the latest team allowing fans to roll over their ticket payments to the 2021 season. If fans don't wish to put their money toward tickets for next season, they can also request a refund.

The offer comes as many stadiums announced plans to cut down on stadium seating for the 2020 season, if fans are allowed to attend games at all.

As of Friday, the NFL is still planning to move forward with the 2020 season and has released new restrictions aiming to cut down on players' interactions with people outside their respective teams.