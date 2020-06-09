Saints' Michael Thomas helping New Orleans families pay off more than $2M in medical debt

Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Star Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is helping pay off more than $2 million worth of medical debt for struggling families in the New Orleans area.

NBC Sports reports that Thomas teamed up with RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys up medical debts at significantly lower costs and forgives them. Thomas donated $20,000 to the group, which the it says will wipe out about $2.3 million in debt for economically challenged families in the area.

“I’m honored to support my community in this way and make an impact in the city that’s been so welcoming to me,” Thomas told Pro Football Talk. “I hope these families get a little relief in knowing their medical bills have been taken care of during these very difficult times in our country.”

In May, Thomas also provided 3,000 meals to employees helping fight the coronavirus at Ochsner Health system facilities in the New Orleans area.