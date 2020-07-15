Saints may play Eagles in empty stadium during trip to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The New Orleans Saints could play at least one game in front of zero fans this season.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, new restrictions could prevent fans from attending games at the Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field. That ban would include the Saints' scheduled meeting with the Eagles on Dec. 13.

Philadelphia officials initially told the newspaper that fans would not be able to attend games, but clarified on Wednesday that the decision is dependent on how the situation in the city changes.

“I do think that games can be played with the kind of safety precautions that they’re proposing," Philadelphia health commissioner Thomas Farley told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday. "I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There is no way for them to be safe having a crowd there. I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not (have) crowds.”

While the Superdome hasn't announced plans to ban fans for home games, the stadium will restrict seating in the areas nearest the field and is expected to significantly cut its gameday capacity.