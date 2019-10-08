Saints linebacker Demario Davis wins appeal over 'Man of God' headband, won't pay fine

Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Saints defensive star Demario Davis says he's won his fight against an NFL fine over his "Man of God" headband.

Davis announced on social media Tuesday evening that he got word from his agent that he'd won his appeal.

??????We’ve raised $30,000 from headbands AND I won my appeal! Always glory above so I’m donating that original $7,017 to @stdomhospital still. Ya’ll helped me turn a $7,000 negative into a $40,000 positive & got this school to support! Let’s go! #ManOfGodhttps://t.co/tUndNVQSk1 pic.twitter.com/gdph6GZUpE — Demario Davis #56 (@demario__davis) October 8, 2019

The league kicked a proverbial hornets' nest after week 3 when it fined Davis for the headband, which league officials decided constituted a uniform violation. The announcement of the $7,017 fine angered fans, prompting an outpouring of support for Davis, who swore to keep wearing the headband despite the fine.

Davis says he plans to take the money that would have gone toward the fine and donate it to St. Dominic Hospital in his home state of Mississippi.