Saints kicker Cody Parkey placed on injured reserve after one game

9 hours 12 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, October 12 2021 Oct 12, 2021 October 12, 2021 1:00 PM October 12, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Less than a week after the Saints picked up free agent Cody Parkey, the kicker is going on injured reserve. 

Reports said Parkey injured his groin during pregame in Washington this past weekend.

Parkey had just signed with the Saints last week after the team cut Aldrick Rosas, who was promoted to starter after kicker Wil Lutz was injured in the offseason. 

