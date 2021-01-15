Saints invite 500 health workers to attend playoff game Sunday

NEW ORLEANS - Hundreds of vaccinated health care workers have been chosen to attend the Saints' divisional playoff game against the Buccaneers, the team announced Friday.

According to a statement from the organization, 500 employees from the Ochsner Health and LCMC Health systems were selected to attend the game. A total of 3,500 fans will be allowed in attendance at the Superdome on Sunday under current guidelines in New Orleans.

"This is just a small gesture to recognize the incredible work these men and women have completed over the last year," Saints Owner Gayle Benson said. "These front-line workers are absolutely critical to the health and safety of our communities and we could not be happier to have them join us in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Sunday with the other 3,000 Saints fans while we take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Ochsner Health CEO David Gaines said he hopes hosting the vaccinated medical personnel will promote the importance of getting vaccinated.

"Getting the Covid-19 vaccination is one of the most important tools to ending this pandemic. We greatly appreciate the New Orleans Saints' effort to drive awareness to the importance of getting the vaccine and in inviting our health-care heroes to this weekend's playoff game," said David Gaines, senior vice president of public affairs and chief executive officer of system retail, Ochsner Health. "They are excited and ready to safely cheer on the Saints!"

The Saints and Buccaneers will kick off in the Dome at 5:40 p.m. Sunday.