Saints Hall of Fame welcomes Bush, Colston, former Gov. Blanco
METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints Hall of Fame is welcoming two key players and a former Louisiana governor who helped with the resurgence of the football team and New Orleans itself after Hurricane Katrina.
Former running back Reggie Bush and Saints all-time leading receiver Marques Colston as the two player inductees in the 2019 class.
Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco is receiving the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award for off-the-field contributions highlighted by her role in fast-tracking Superdome renovations.
Bush was a big-play threat as a runner, receiver and returner during five seasons with New Orleans. Colston completed his 10-year career as the Saints' all-time leader in catches, yards receiving and touchdowns. Both players were part of New Orleans' lone Super Bowl title in the 2009 season.
Induction ceremonies are set for October.
