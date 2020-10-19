Saints had 'productive' meeting with New Orleans mayor Monday

NEW ORLEANS - Team officials say the New Orleans Saints are moving closer to a plan to return fans to the Superdome this season.

On Monday, a team spokesperson said staff met with Mayor Latoya Cantrell to discuss a "phased approach" to allowing fans into the stadium on game day. The team told ESPN it expects to have more information on a potential plan soon.

Saints spokesman Greg Bensel said team officials had a positive meeting with Mayor Cantrell, health advisors and other officials. "We all agree that the priority is to make sure our city’s residents and our fans are safe and not to regress from the progress that has been made." pic.twitter.com/z6fb5iX0We — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 19, 2020

The news comes less than a week after the team entered discussions with LSU to potentially host games in Tiger Stadium with limited fan attendance.

Cantrell has repeatedly refused to let the team have fans in the Superdome this season, despite the organization securing state approval. The mayor has argued the closed-roof nature of the Superdome increases the possibility of spreading COVID-19 compared to open-air stadiums.