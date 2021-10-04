Saints give up a 11-point 4th quarter lead; fall to Giants 27-21

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints fall to 2-2 on the year after giving up an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter to the previously winless New York Giants in overtime.

The Giants were down 21-10 with 6:52 left in the last quarter when Daniel Jones hit Saquon Barkley for a 52-yard score. New York then tied the game with 31 seconds left in the 4th and won it with a Barkley rushing score in overtime.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones led the comeback throwing for 402 yards.

Quarterback Jameis Winston threw for over 200 yards for the first time this year. Taysom Hill had two rushing touchdowns, and Alvin Kamara had 120 yards on the ground.

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton was certainly disappointed with the way the game ended.

"This game can be frustrating, challenging in all of those emotions, and that's why it feels so good to win. But it's, it's frustrating. There's a ton of different things. One of the things I said to these guys in the locker room; I said, look, we can't get that game back. We are 2-2. But let's make sure we get something from that game. I don't care what you're playing. And I mean that doesn't matter. If anyone hangs around, they're good enough to make plays, and you took 11 points. You know that that went away quickly, didn't it," Payton said.

New Orleans will go on the road next week to face the Washington Football Team.