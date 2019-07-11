Saints football player sentenced to 6 months

Photo: New Orleans Saints

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A former University of Wyoming football star accused of inappropriately touching two women has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading no contest to two misdemeanors.

Carl Granderson was sentenced Thursday in Laramie, Wyoming, after entering the plea to the reduced charges of sexual battery and unlawful contact under a plea deal.

However, the Laramie Boomerang reports that Judge Tori Kricken rejected the punishment of one year on probation laid out in the deal. The defensive end was led away in handcuffs at the end of the hearing.

Two university students say Granderson touched them sexually while they slept at his apartment in 2018. They told Kricken the deal was too lenient and said Granderson should have been forced to plead guilty.

Granderson signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints in April. The Saints didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the plea and sentence.