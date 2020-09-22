73°
Saints fans rely on humor to keep spirits lifted following team's first loss of 2020

47 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LAS VEGAS - Monday night's faceoff between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders was, at times, painful for Saints fans to watch. 

But even after the loss, with the Raiders defeating the boys in black and gold in a final score of 34-24, fans did what they've done throughout the pandemic to keep their spirits up- they turned to humor.

This humor was a huge part of social media on Monday night, keeping Twitter and Instagram abuzz with multiple fans comparing the Saints' loss to the final Avengers movie, 'Endgame.'

