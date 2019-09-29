Saints fans hopeful going into game against Dallas without Drew Brees

BATON ROUGE – The Saints first test without Drew Brees was a success in Seattle. But the black and gold are facing one of their toughest games of the season Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Fans are hopeful this week will be a repeat, in that Teddy Bridgewater, stepping in as quarterback, will lead the team to a win.

“I think he’s backing up Drew Brees pretty well,” said Larry Lynute. “His last couple of games he’s played well.”

“I think he did great,” said Taylor Roy, referring to last week’s game. “That was his first week really being with the team alone, so he has to take the reigns himself and guide the team. I think the more that he plays, the better he will get.”

