Saints fall in preseason game #1 vs. Vikings

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints couldn't keep pace with the Minnesota Vikings in their first preseason game of 2019, but it would be hard to consider the game a total loss.

Unlike years past, this season the Saints appear to have a roster that is more firmly tuned, so the need to experiment or test out new players in each of the four preseason games isn't as great.

Therefore Sean Payton played his starters only sparingly and star quarterback Drew Brees didn't play a single down in the home opener of the preseason slate.

Minnesota won 34-25 after having great success rushing the ball against New Orleans. The Vikings ran for 213 yards on 27 carries or close to 8 yards per rush. New Orleans rushed for 141 yards on 19 carries or close to 5 yards per rush.

Saints starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw for 134 yards on 14 completions and 19 attempts, he had one passing touchdown and was sacked twice. Bridgewater looked pretty sharp for most of the game but could have done a better job of getting the ball out faster at times, leading to penalties or sacks for his offensive line.

Taysom Hill played the entire second half of the game and finiesh 8 of 14 for 80 yards and a touchdown and interception however the INT was not his fault, but instead a pick-six that flittered in and out of the hands of his tight end Dan Arnold and resulted in the go-ahead score in the game.

New Orleans will be back at practice on Saturday and their second preseason game will be in Los Angeles against the Chargers on Sunday, August 18.