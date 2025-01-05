74°
Saints drop season finale to Bucs, finish with 5-12 record

1 hour 16 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, January 05 2025 Jan 5, 2025 January 05, 2025 3:20 PM January 05, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

TAMPA, Florida - The New Orleans Saints jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead but dropped Sunday's season finale to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 27-19 win over New Orleans. After the Saints led 16-6 at halftime, the Buccaneers outscored New Orleans 21-3 in the second half.

Baker Mayfield threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 68 yards in the Bucs win.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler finished the game with 240 yards passing and a touchdown.

New Orleans lost the last four games of the season to finish 5-12. The 5-12 record is the Saints worst record since 2000.

