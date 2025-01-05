74°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints drop season finale to Bucs, finish with 5-12 record
TAMPA, Florida - The New Orleans Saints jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead but dropped Sunday's season finale to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South with a 27-19 win over New Orleans. After the Saints led 16-6 at halftime, the Buccaneers outscored New Orleans 21-3 in the second half.
Baker Mayfield threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 68 yards in the Bucs win.
Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler finished the game with 240 yards passing and a touchdown.
New Orleans lost the last four games of the season to finish 5-12. The 5-12 record is the Saints worst record since 2000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Broccoli sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns
-
2une In Previews: Back 2 School Cuts with the BR Barber Collective
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game of the season to Vanderbilt,...
-
LSU gymnastics defeats Iowa State 197.300-194.100 in season opener
-
LSU women's basketball opens SEC play with a dominant win over Arkansas,...
-
U-High hosts five other teams for the Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team