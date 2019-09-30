80°
Saints: Drew Brees does pre-game warmup; St. Amant ready for halftime in the Dome

Sunday, September 29 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees warmed up on the sidelines ahead of the Saints' Sunday night game against the Cowboys at the Superdome.

Brees won't be playing Sunday after injuring his thumb and having surgery that may keep him sidelined for up to five weeks.

In an update this weekend, it was revealed he may return a week earlier than expected.

NOLA.com/The Advocate reported Brees spoke with fans ahead of Sunday's game.

The Sunday night football game will also feature St. Amant High School's marching band, which was invited to perform at halftime.

