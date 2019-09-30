80°
Latest Weather Blog
Saints: Drew Brees does pre-game warmup; St. Amant ready for halftime in the Dome
NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees warmed up on the sidelines ahead of the Saints' Sunday night game against the Cowboys at the Superdome.
Brees going through his normal pregame warmups #Saints pic.twitter.com/MVvAHGKQlL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 29, 2019
Brees won't be playing Sunday after injuring his thumb and having surgery that may keep him sidelined for up to five weeks.
In an update this weekend, it was revealed he may return a week earlier than expected.
NOLA.com/The Advocate reported Brees spoke with fans ahead of Sunday's game.
The Sunday night football game will also feature St. Amant High School's marching band, which was invited to perform at halftime.
*********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voters show up in droves to vote on St. George proposal
-
White gameday: Montana Tech football field inundated with snow Saturday
-
Wayde Sims' family release butterflies in his honor
-
Truck stop in Grosse Tete sees spike in visitors after camel story...
-
Laine Hardy surprises elementary students in Central
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese