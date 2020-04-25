70°
Saints draft pick QB Tommy Stevens in 7th round

By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ORLEANS -  The New Orleans Saints have selected Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens in the 7th round.

Stevens is the 240th overall pick. 

