Saints draft pick QB Tommy Stevens in 7th round
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints have selected Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens in the 7th round.
Stevens is the 240th overall pick.
With the 240th pick in the #NFLDraft, the #Saints select QB Tommy Stevens, @HailStateFB! #SaintsDraft | @HancockWhitney pic.twitter.com/uS7dylUE8P— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 25, 2020
