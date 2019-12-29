60°
Saints demolish Panthers with a final score of 42-10
CHARLOTTE, NC - The New Orleans Saints are going up against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 29.
The Panthers are hosting the game in the Bank of America Satdium.
You know what they say, NEVER take your eyes off the QB/WR/RB/KR/PR/TE/DE/etc— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2019
Taysom takes it ?? #Saints pic.twitter.com/78ATnCuQYN
QB to QB magic ??@GoAutoInsurance | #NOvsCAR pic.twitter.com/MLnLFR5lcm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 29, 2019