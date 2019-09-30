Saints defense steps up in win over Cowboys, 12-10

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints (2-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (3-0) are in a primetime NFL matchup in the Superdome.

On the Saints first drive, Teddy Bridgewater's pass bounced off the hands of Tedd Ginn and was intercepted.

Dallas would take advantage of a tipped ball interception in the 1st quarter and drive 44 yards on 9 plays to take the lead on a Brett Maher 28 yard field goal to give Dallas a 3-0 lead with 5:08 to play in the 1st quarter.

New Orleans would respond on the ensuing drive that would take 5:13. After 9 plays and 52 yards, Wil Lutz knocked through a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at 3 on the 1st play of the second quarter.

After forcing a 3-and-out, the Saints offense got right back to work. Teddy Bridgewater led a 9 play, 52 yard drive that ended with another Wil Lutz field goal. This one from 42 yards to give the Saints the lead with 8:42 left in the first half.

The Saints defense would come up big for the Saints again on the Cowboys next drive. After a completion from Dak Prescott to Jason Witten, AJ Klein punched the ball loose. Vonn Bell would recover to set the Saints up on the 47.The Black and Gold would go 3-and-out.

Bridgewater finished the half 14 fo 19 with 124 yards and a interception.

Dallas would strike first in the second half after forcing a Saints punt on their first drive. Starting on their own 25, the Cowboys drove the field in 11 plays and capped it off with a 1 yard touchdown run by Ezekiel Elliott. After the extra point, Dallas would take the lead 10-9 less than 8 minutes to play in the 3rd quarter.

The Saints would retake the lead in the fourth quarter after a Wil Lutz 26 yard field goal.

Stay tuned for updates from New Orleans.