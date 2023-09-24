Saints' DE Cameron Jordan addresses night club accusations

METAIRIE - Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan says he has addressed teammates and coaches about his alleged inappropriate acts toward a woman and her boyfriend at a New Orleans night club last weekend.



Jordan says he's focused on being the best player, defensive captain and father he can be while New Orleans Police and NFL investigations play out.



While authorities have not issued an arrest warrant or filed any charges, police released a report with a woman saying Jordan patted her the backside and later lifted her boyfriend off his feet when he confronted the player in a bathroom.



Jordan's attorneys say the accusations are "ridiculous," while Jordan says he's reminded teammates that his experience underscores the need to be mindful of their surroundings.



The Saints open their regular season at Arizona on Sunday.