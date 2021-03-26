Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

Marshon Lattimore Photo: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — New Orleans Saints cornerback and Cleveland native Marshon Lattimore was arrested late Thursday (March 25) in Cleveland, according to three sources with knowledge of his arrest, Cleveland.com reports.

Sources told the news outlet that the 24-year-old athlete was suspected of receiving stolen property, and jail records confirm that Lattimore was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail on the charge.

At this time, Lattimore has not been formally charged.

Records indicate that the Saints player was arrested by Cleveland police around 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

Additional details related to his arrest have yet to be released.

Lattimore is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year; he was a standout player at Glenville High School and Ohio State University before the Saints drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft.