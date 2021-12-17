Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID, will miss Sunday's game

NEW ORLEANS - Saints head coach Sean Payton will miss the Saints' game vs the Buccaneers on Sunday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team reported Friday that Payton, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus.

Per NFL protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the league requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to the team environment. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 17, 2021

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will temporarily take over head-coaching duties. Payton is expected to return for the Saints' game against the Dolphins on Dec. 27.

It's the second time that Payton has tested positive for the virus. Last year, he was among the first NFL personnel to contract COVID-19.