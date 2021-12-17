74°
Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID, will miss Sunday's game

1 hour 28 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, December 17 2021 Dec 17, 2021 December 17, 2021 12:02 PM December 17, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ORLEANS - Saints head coach Sean Payton will miss the Saints' game vs the Buccaneers on Sunday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team reported Friday that Payton, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus. 

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will temporarily take over head-coaching duties. Payton is expected to return for the Saints' game against the Dolphins on Dec. 27.

It's the second time that Payton has tested positive for the virus. Last year, he was among the first NFL personnel to contract COVID-19.

