Saints coach Sean Payton keeps his promise and gets slimed by Nickelodeon
NEW ORLEANS - Saints Head Coach Sean Payton kept his promise after the Saints won against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
With the Saints advancing to the NFC Divisional Round after their big win against the Bears on Wild Card Sunday Payton got slimed for his big win by Nickelodeon.
?? @SeanPayton keeps his promise: slimed! @nickelodeon #Saints pic.twitter.com/qKzo1za3qA— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 11, 2021
