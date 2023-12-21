48°
Saints coach Sean Payton agrees to 5-year contract
BOCA RATON - Saints coach Sean Payton says he has agreed to a new five-year contract through 2020.
Payton had two years remaining on his current deal at about $8 million per season. He hasn't signed the new contract yet, but had it in his briefcase at the NFC coaches' breakfast Wednesday morning during the NFL owners' meetings.
Payton is 87-57 in nine seasons in New Orleans. He has led the Saints to five playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title. They've finished 7-9 the past two years.
Payton, who missed the 2012 season while suspended for the team's bounties program, is tied with Mike McCarthy for third-longest tenured coach in the league behind Bill Belichick and Marvin Lewis.
