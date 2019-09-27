88°
Saints coach Payton expects Brees to start Sunday

3 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, October 02 2015 Oct 2, 2015 October 02, 2015 2:22 PM October 02, 2015 in Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: Chuck Cook / USA TODAY Sports (cropped)

METAIRIE - Saints coach Sean Payton says he expects quarterback Drew Brees to return as starter against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in the Superdome.

Brees missed the Saints' loss in Carolina last Sunday because of a bruised rotator cuff in his right (throwing) shoulder.

Brees, who is the Saints' career passing leader, has been taking first-team snaps during practices since Wednesday and making an array of throws while working on his rehabilitation.

If Brees does start as planned, he'll return to a club that is 0-3 and in desperate need of a victory.

